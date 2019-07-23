QUEENSBURY — A homeless man living in the woods was arrested following an investigation into an alleged rape and assault of a woman, State Police said.
State Police charged Zachary A. Mitchell, 26, with first-degree rape, second-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing and unlawful imprisonment.
According to police, Mitchell was living in a tent in the woods off Corinth Road and the victim was an acquaintance of the suspect.
In June 2018, Mitchell was the subject of a four-hour manhunt in Fort Edward that ended with him stripping his clothes off and jumping into the Hudson River to evade authorities. Police at the time said they were called to his home by a woman who lived with him and claimed he broke a coffee pot.
Mitchell was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and resisting arrest from that incident.
Most recently, Mitchell was involved in an April 18 brawl in Queensbury that resulted in one man being stabbed and another beaten and left on the side of the road, police said.
Mitchell was charged with felony assault and weapon charges in that incident.
He was also wanted by State Police on a warrant for grand larceny stemming from a January 2017 theft of more than $1,000 in video games from one of the Walmart stores in Queensbury. He fled the store in that case and was arrested weeks later in Glens Falls after a search by police.
Mitchell had also faced charges for trying to run from State Police as they were taking him out of Queensbury Town Court in October 2013, a flight that ended with State Police shooting him with a Taser.
He was arraigned and sent to the Warren County Jail for lack of bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.