CHESTER — A woman was arrested on Monday after police said she stole money from an elderly resident in her care.

On Feb. 20, 2023, at 6:45 a.m., New York State Police received a complaint that money had been stolen from the home of an elderly Warren County resident. Police determined Erica Hitchcock-Smith, 40, of Chester, who worked for the victim as a home health aide, stole money on multiple occasions, totaling over $2,800.

On Monday, state police arrested Hitchcock-Smith and charged her with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.

She was issued an appearance ticket for the Chester Town Court in May and released.