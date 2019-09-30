WILTON — A Gansevoort man faces five criminal charges and 12 traffic tickets after a hit-and-run crash Sunday night that left two people hurt, police said.
Daniel J. Lombard, 31, was arrested about eight hours after the 9:37 p.m. crash at the intersection of Gailor and Northern Pines roads.
State Police said Lombard failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection while heading east on Gailor, causing a rollover crash. Occupants of the other vehicle were hurt, but Lombard allegedly fled on foot into woods, according to State Police. A police dog was called but could not locate the driver.
Troopers determined he was the driver who fled, and he was located at his home on Moonglow Road just before 6 a.m., records show.
He was found to be under the influence of alcohol, and was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, assault, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, records show. He was also issued a dozen tickets for failing to yield the right of way, failing to stop at a stop sign, imprudent speed and other traffic infractions.
The injured parties were treated at Saratoga Hospital and released. The driver of the other vehicle, Cameron M. Dake, 19, of South Glens Falls, was not ticketed.
Lombard was released, pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.
