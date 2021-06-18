 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High-speed chase ends in crash
0 comments

High-speed chase ends in crash

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A high-speed chase started in Fort Edward on Thursday evening and ended with a crash in Queensbury.

Police have not released many details at this point. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it may have involved a reported kidnapping.

The chase continued through Hudson Falls into Warren County. It ended at the intersection of Luzerne Road and Burnt Hills Drive with a crash, according to Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr.

LaFarr said no one was injured. More information would be released about its portion of the investigation later on Friday.

The Fort Edward Police Department is the lead agency for the case. No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mama duck leads adorable ducklings through downtown Brooklyn

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News