High-speed chase ends in crash

QUEENSBURY — A high-speed chase started in Fort Edward on Thursday evening and ended with a crash in Queensbury.

Police have not released many details at this point. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it may have involved a reported kidnapping.

The chase continued through Hudson Falls into Warren County. It ended at the intersection of Luzerne Road and Burnt Hills Drive with a crash, according to Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr.

LaFarr said no one was injured. More information would be released about its portion of the investigation later on Friday.

The Fort Edward Police Department is the lead agency for the case. No further information was immediately available.

