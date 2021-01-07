 Skip to main content
Herkimer County man sentenced to prison time for meeting underage person for sex
QUEENSBURY — A Herkimer County man was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison for having sexual contact with a minor.

Thomas G. Evans, 41, of Warren, was arrested in August on charges of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree criminal sex act, first-degree distributing indecent material to minors and promoting sexual performance of a child and a misdemeanor charge of endangering welfare of a child.

He is accused of meeting an underage person for sex and sending pictures of his genitalia, police said. The incidents took place in July.

Evans must serve 10 years of post-release supervision after the prison sentence.

