Herkimer County man faces sex abuse charges

WARREN — A Herkimer County man was arrested Friday on felony sex abuse charges.
Thomas G. Evans, 41, of Warren, was charged with second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree criminal sex act, first-degree distributing indecent material to minors and promoting sexual performance of a child, according to the New York State Police public information website.
He also faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering welfare of a child.
The alleged incidents took place on July 24.
Police said the investigator for the case was not available on Saturday to provide further details.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.