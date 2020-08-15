You are the owner of this article.
Herkimer County man faces sex abuse charges
WARREN — A Herkimer County man was arrested Friday on felony sex abuse charges.

Thomas G. Evans, 41, of Warren, was charged with second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree criminal sex act, first-degree distributing indecent material to minors and promoting sexual performance of a child, according to the New York State Police public information website.

He also faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering welfare of a child.

The alleged incidents took place on July 24.

Police said the investigator for the case was not available on Saturday to provide further details.

