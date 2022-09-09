Herkimer County man charged with felony DWI

CHESTER — A Herkimer County man is facing a felony charge after police said he drove while intoxicated and crashed his car.

State police responded to Landon Hill Road in Chester on Sept. 4 for a report of a one-car crash.

Troopers interviewed the driver, 44-year-old German Flatts resident Jeffrey J. Bliss, and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Bliss was unable to perform roadside sobriety tests, police said.

Bliss had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.25%, according to police.

He was charged with felony DWI because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years. He was released to a sober party and due back in court on Oct. 4