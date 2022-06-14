 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hebron woman sentenced to probation for welfare fraud

  • 0
Susan J. Allen

Allen

 Provided photo

FORT EDWARD — A Hebron woman was sentenced to 5 years of probation for welfare fraud.

Susan J. Allen pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to felony third-degree welfare fraud. She admitted to receiving $7,288 in Home Eenergy Assistance Program benefits to which she was not entitled.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Department of Social Services.

Allen must also pay restitution.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New study finds the human brain runs much hotter than previously thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News