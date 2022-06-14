Hebron woman sentenced to probation for welfare fraud

FORT EDWARD — A Hebron woman was sentenced to 5 years of probation for welfare fraud.
Susan J. Allen pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to felony third-degree welfare fraud. She admitted to receiving $7,288 in Home Eenergy Assistance Program benefits to which she was not entitled.
The arrest followed an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Department of Social Services.
Allen must also pay restitution.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today