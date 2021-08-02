Hebron woman charged with welfare fraud

HEBRON — A Hebron woman has been charged with welfare fraud.

Susan J. Allen, 61, is accused of receiving $7,288 in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits to which she was not entitled, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest followed an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Department of Social Services.

Allen was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court on a charge of felony third-degree welfare fraud. She was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

