FORT EDWARD — Kevin Monahan was denied the opportunity to post bail and remanded back to jail at a Washington County Court hearing Wednesday in his murder case.

Monahan, 65, of Hebron, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kaylin Gillis, 20. Gillis, a 2021 Schuylerville High School graduate, was shot to death while turning around in a driveway while searching for a friend’s house around 10 p.m. on Saturday in Hebron, authorities said.

Monahan was arrested Sunday afternoon by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and has been in custody at the Warren County Jail since that time.

In a courthouse that needed an overflow room with a livestream of the proceedings because of the volume of regional and national news media present, Monahan was remanded back to jail without bail.

Speaking after the proceeding to reporters, Gillis' father, Andrew, thanked the court for remanding Monahan and spoke about his daughter's positive impact on his family and the community.

This story will be updated with more information from Wednesday's proceeding.