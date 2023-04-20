HEBRON — A Hebron man was sentenced recently to 3 ½ years in prison on a weapons charge.

Dane Nelson was arrested on May 21 after police said he drove to a residence while under the influence of alcohol and used a rifle to menace a visitor who was at the home.

Nelson was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanor second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, and a violation of driving while ability impaired-alcohol in connection with the incident.

Nelson pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to felony third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon in satisfaction of the charges. He also was sentenced last month to 2 1/2 years of post-release supervision