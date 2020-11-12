Hebron man sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison for repeatedly violating order of protection

FORT EDWARD — A Hebron man has been sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison for repeatedly violating an order of protection.

Tyrone A. Wood, 24, had faced a 46-count indictment indicating that he had called and sent emails to an ex-girlfriend during a period from November 2019 to March 2020, court records show. He had even enlisted a third party to send the woman emails on his behalf.

Wood had been charged with two counts aggravated felony offense and multiple counts of first-degree and second-degree criminal contempt.

Wood had been in trouble with the law previously. He was sentenced in 2017 to 1 ½ to 3 years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal contempt for sending letters from Washington County Jail to a person who had an order of protection against him.

Wood was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison in 2016 for a high-speed chase, where he drove 110 mph on the Northway before getting off, going into a mobile home park and hitting a tree.

The earliest that Wood will be able to be released from prison is January 2026.

