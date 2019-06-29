{{featured_button_text}}
Dylan M. Biesterveld

HEBRON — Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies connected a Hebron man on Friday to a burglary reported a day earlier.

Dylan M. Biesterveld, 23, was arrested and jailed in Fort Edward on charges of burglary and criminal mischief, police reported. 

According to police, Biesterveld was the victim's neighbor and he allegedly entered the residence, causing damage inside.

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

