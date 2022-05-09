 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hebron man arrested after domestic dispute

HEBRON — A 41-year-old Hebron man was arrested Saturday night in connection with a domestic dispute at a local residence, state police said. 

Dane E. Nelson is accused of driving to the residence while under the influence of alcohol and using a rifle to menace a visitor who was at the home, police said. 

Nelson was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony; second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, and driving while ability impaired - alcohol, an infraction, in connection with the 11:30 p.m. incident. 

He was taken into custody at the scene and subsequently taken to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

