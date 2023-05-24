FORT EDWARD — The Hebron man accused of shooting and killing a Schuylerville woman in his driveway pleaded not guilty to murder on Wednesday in Washington County Court.

Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing a second-degree murder charge and has also been accused of reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence for the April 15 incident.

Washington County Court Judge Adam Michelini ruled for Monahan to remain in Warren County Jail, where he has been since the night of the shooting. He said that he believes Monahan is a flight risk if released.

"The fact that the defendant was originally charged with intentional murder and is now indicted with reckless endangerment murder, it's the same consequence and same exposure. Your client faces significant amount of incarceration. The victim in this case was killed. I think it is in those factors that your client is a flight risk and is to remain without bail," Michelini said.

The case is scheduled to go to trial on September 7.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said that the evidence they have today is stronger than the first time they entered the courtroom in April.

"The evidence will show that he acted alone. He left the house with the shotgun. Two shots were fired; the slug that ultimately killed Kaylin Gillis entered through what is called the C pillar of the Ford Explorer," Jordan said, referring to the rearmost pillar on the passenger side.

The 20-year-old was looking for a friend’s house when the car she was traveling in got lost and attempted to turn around in Monahan’s driveway.

Monahan’s lawyer, Kurt Mausert, argued that it wouldn't be possible to put together his case in four months. He also argued that the case changed from being intentional murder to murder alleged by reckless conduct.

Mausert said there too much to do from collecting statements to meeting with ballistic experts. In a news conference after the arraignment, Mausert said he hasn't ruled out filing with the appellate court for more time.

"I'm not going to trial on Sept. 7. I will go to the appellate court and get a stay if I have to. This judge told me that it's a simple case. Show me a complex one," he said. "There's going to be all kinds of forensic evidence, experts of ballistics and otherwise. This is not a simple case and it will prejudice my client in the extreme to force me to go to trial in this short time period. I'm just not going to do it."

Mausert also brought up not being able to speak with his client in private. He said in the three contact visits he has made with Monahan at Warren County Jail, a correctional officer has "always been in earshot."

"I'll be damned if I am going to prepare for a murder trial with my client by whispering to him. ... This idea that I am strained for privacy with my client to prepare for the highest charge we have on under our law is a detriment to my client's Sixth Amendment rights," he said.

Jordan countered the argument by saying he offered to arrange private visits at the Washington County facilities in the past to Mausert.

Gillis’ father, Andrew, made a post to his personal Facebook page on Monday evening about Monahan's hearing, asking everyone to decline comments to the media.

Jordan mentioned in his comments with the press that the family appreciates the respectfulness of the media and the continued coverage means a lot to them.