GRANVILLE — A Hebron man was arrested on Feb. 13 after police said he violated an order of protection.

Egbert A. Shaw Jr., 37, is accused of violating a full stay away order of protection issued by Washington County Court in March 2021. Police said Shaw called and contacted through social media the person who obtained the protection order against him.

Shaw was located in Glens Falls and arrested.

He was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and turned over to Washington County Jail for processing.