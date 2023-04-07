QUEENSBURY — For the first time since his arrest in June 2022, Anthony Futia walked into the Warren County courtroom on Friday morning instead of being wheeled in.

The 33-year-old man from Albany has been in a wheelchair since police said on June 12, he drove his motorcycle drunk and a high rate of speed and struck and killed Jamie Parsons, 38, and his stepson Quinton Delgadillo, 8, as they walked on Warren County Bikeway. Delgadillo’s mother, Jasmine Luellen, was seriously injured.

According to police, Futia was driving while intoxicated and without a license. On Jan. 31, he entered Alford pleas to felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and second-degree assault and misdemeanors of driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drugs, reckless driving and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit wrongdoing, but agrees that prosecutors have enough evidence to prove the charges. Futia has maintained he has no memory of the crash due to the injuries he sustained.

Since the accident and his immediate arrest, Futia has been wheelchair-bound due to injuries sustained in the crash and the subsequent surgeries he required afterwards. Though a ward of Warren County Jail, he was housed, until recently, at the Mohawk Correction Facility in the town of Rome instead of the local jail due to his medical needs.

He came into the courtroom on Friday morning using a cane, escorted by two Warren County Jail corrections officers, to refute the 1 1/2-page statement written by the court as part of his persistent felony offender hearing.

Ahead of the court appearance, Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith noted this hearing was very unique in nature and presumed it would be over within minutes.

Futia's lawyer Tucker Stanclift has maintained this was "a tragic accident" and denied the statements from the court listing Futia's prior felony convictions, as well as a section about his "history and character."

Smith argued that Stanclift could not deny the prior convictions unless it is believed that Futia was wrongfully convicted or his constitutional right was violated by the conviction or sentence.

After conferencing briefly with his client, Stanclift said the defense would admit to the first charge listed, a felony charge of attempted assault, but deny the second conviction listed, a felony third-degree grand larceny charge in Albany County Court.

Judge Robert Smith reviewed the law regarding denying a previous conviction and asked Stanclift to provide the reason he believes Futia's rights may have been compromised in the case.

"My client believes his previous counsel did not explore all options of the defense, including the possibility of intoxication at the time of the crime," Stanclift relayed after quietly speaking with Futia.

Judge Smith allowed the denial and set a due date of April 28 for Stanclift's findings from the 2008 case.

If the judge deems him a persistent felony offender, Futia is facing 15 years to life in state prison. If he is only deemed a second-time felony offender, he faces a much shorter sentence: a minimum of 4 1/2 to 9 years and a maximum of 12 1/2 to 25 years.

The hearing was scheduled to continue with a "mini-trial" on May 1, at which both the defense and the prosecution would provide witnesses and evidence speaking to Futia's character and make the argument if he does or does not deserve to be sentenced as a persistent felony offender. If the judge rules in favor of the persistent felony offender status, Futia would be subject to a longer state prison term.

The date of the next hearing is likely to be pushed back, according to Judge Smith, in order to allow the Warren County District Attorney's Office time to respond to the evidence Stanclift is expected to provide to support the denial of the 2008 conviction.