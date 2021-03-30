Hartford woman arrested in false bomb threat at Stewart's that closed road, locked down school

HARTFORD — A local woman has been arrested after police said she falsely claimed she was carrying a bomb outside Stewart’s Shops on March 18, which prompted closure of Route 40 and a lockout of nearby Hartford Central School.

Heidi L. Baron, 29, was charged with felony first-degree falsely reporting an incident.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the store at 8062 Route 40 at about 7:30 a.m. after receiving a report of suspicious activity. A woman was making irrational statements about a package she was carrying and claimed it was ticking, police said.

Police convinced the woman, later identified as Baron, to put down the package. The area was evacuated and police shut down a portion of Route 40 between Route 149 and Rowe Hill Road as a precaution.

Hartford Central School was placed into lockout mode in which school classes continued but no one was allowed to enter or leave the building.

Police took the woman to Glens Falls Hospital for an evaluation. The New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit examined the package and deemed it safe.

No one was injured.

The Department of Environmental Conservation and Hartford Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.