Hartford man charged with burglary

FORT ANN — A 21-year-old Hartford man has been arrested in connection with a burglary of a seasonal camp in Fort Ann in December, police said.

Jeffrey T. Jones was arrested on a felony burglary charge and two misdemeanors: endangering the welfare of a child and petit larceny, police said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that Jones and a boy under the age of 18 broke into a seasonal camp on South Copeland Pond Way in 2021 and stole items, some of which were later reclaimed during an investigation. 

Jones was arraigned in a Fort Ann Court, and the underage boy was sent to Youth Court, according to a news release.

The investigations unit and road patrol handled the investigation, police said. 

Jeffrey T. Jones

Jones

