Hartford man arrested on second-degree rape charge

HEBRON — A Hartford man was arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree rape, a felony, in connection with an incident in Hebron, police said.

In addition to the rape charge, Daryl K. Barker Jr., 28, of 612 county Route 17, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

A joint investigation between the Washington County Probation Office, Washington County District Attorney’s Office and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office found that Barker had sexual intercourse with a child younger than 15, police said in a Monday morning news release.

The charge alleges the victim was too young to legally consent, not that force was used. Barker was acquainted with the victim, police said.

He was processed at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and held on bail in the amount of $25,000 cash/$50,000 bond. After being arraigned, Barker was released on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.