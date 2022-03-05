 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hampton woman sentenced to 3 years in prison on her admission to violating probation

Robin Baker

Baker

 Provided photo

FORT EDWARD — A Hampton woman who failed to register as a sex offender has been sentenced to 3 years in prison. She will also face 10 years of post-release supervision.

Robin L. Baker, 50, pleaded guilty on Feb. 16 in Washington County Court to a felony count of failure to register. On Oct. 25 she was arrested after she failed to report an email address, according to police.

She was charged with the felony following an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Washington County Probation Department.

Baker's prison term will run concurrent to another pending case. 

She is a Level 3 sex offender, which is deemed the highest risk for reoffending. Baker was previously convicted of first-degree criminal sex act in 2015. 

She knew the victim, who was younger than 11 years old.

