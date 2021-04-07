Hampton man facing rape charges; accused of choking person

HAMPTON — A Hampton man already facing rape charges was arrested last week after police said he choked a person.

State police received a complaint on March 31 that Skye A. Rice, 20, had choked the victim and made threats with a knife, according to police.

Rice was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction and misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and criminal obstruction of breathing.

He was transported to Washington County Jail, pending arraignment.

Rice was arrested in March 2020 by Fort Edward police on charges of felony second-degree rape and second-degree criminal sex act. Police said he sexually assaulted a girl younger than 15. Rice is not accused of physically forcing the girl to have sex, but she is too young to legally consent.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also was charged with disseminating indecent material to a minor because, police said, he shared pornographic material with the girl.

The case is still pending in Washington County Court.

At the time of his arrest, Rice was on parole for a series of felony convictions. He served 1 to 3 years in prison on a contraband charge for having an improvised bladed weapon in Washington County Jail.