Hampton man charged with public lewdness
Hampton man charged with public lewdness

HAMPTON — A Hampton man was arrested last week after police said he exposed his genitals.

Todd Hansen, 54, was charged with misdemeanor public lewdness.

Police said the incident happened in a parking area in the town of Hampton at about 10:30 a.m. on May 28. The victim and Hansen previously knew each other.

Hansen was issued an appearance ticket and was scheduled to appear in Hampton Town Court on June 3.

