Hampton man charged with public lewdness

HAMPTON — A Hampton man was arrested last week after police said he exposed his genitals.
Todd Hansen, 54, was charged with misdemeanor public lewdness.
Police said the incident happened in a parking area in the town of Hampton at about 10:30 a.m. on May 28. The victim and Hansen previously knew each other.
Hansen was issued an appearance ticket and was scheduled to appear in Hampton Town Court on June 3.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
