Hampton man arrested for allegedly brandishing a gun during a dispute

HAMPTON — A Hampton man was arrested by state police on Thursday for allegedly brandishing a gun during a dispute.

Damien M. Beayon, 37, was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree criminal contempt. He also faces misdemeanor charges including three counts of second-degree menacing, second-degree resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

According to a state police news release, an investigation determined that on Wednesday Beayon "was in a verbal altercation with the victim when he brandished a long gun and menaced two individuals."

Police said Beayon refused to comply with instructions and attempted to arm himself with the gun while police were on scene. He was safely taken into custody, and no one was injured.

Beayon was transported to Glens Fall Hospital for evaluation and the firearm involved was seized. The incident occurred while a full stay-away order of protection was active preventing Beayon from having contact with the victim.

Beayon was processed at the state police station in Granville. He was arraigned at the Washington County CAP Court and sent to Washington County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.