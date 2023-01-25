Hampton man accused of shoplifting over $1,600 worth of items from Price Chopper

GRANVILLE — A Hampton man was arrested after police said he shoplifted over $1,600 worth of items from the Price Chopper in Granville.

State police responded to the supermarket at about 2:47 p.m. on Dec. 3 for a report of a larceny. The suspect was gone before police arrived and abandoned the items he had just stolen.

An investigation identified the man as 40-year-old David N. Bratianu Jr.

He surrendered himself to police on Tuesday.

Bratianu was charged with a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny. He was processed at the state police station in Granville and issued an appearance ticket. Bratianu is due back in Granville Town Court on Feb. 6.