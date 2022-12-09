 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hampton man accused of possessing child pornography

Jorge Lopez

Lopez

 Provided photo

HAMPTON — A Hampton man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Jorge Lopez, 47, is accused of possessing and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet, according to a news release.

The arrest followed an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, which resulted in a warrant being obtained to search Lopez’s residence.

Lopez is currently on parole through the New York State Department of Corrections due to a sexual offense conviction.

Lopez was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child. He was taken into custody at his residence and processed at the state police Granville station. Lopez was transported to the Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

Lopez was sentenced in 2012 to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Washington County Court to predatory sexual assault against a child. He admitted to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Lopez was released in 2020, according to the state inmate database. He is a Level 3 sex offender, which is deemed the highest risk for reoffending.

