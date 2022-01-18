Halfmoon man charged in sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl

MALTA — A Halfmoon man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.
Police said Anthony C. Lebrecht. Jr, 34, subjected the girl to sexual contact. The incident took place in Malta on Nov. 14.
Lebrecht was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse. He was sent back to the Schenectady County Jail, where he is being held on similar charges. Lebrecht is scheduled to appear in Malta Town Court at a later date.
The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau assisted in the investigation.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today