Halfmoon man charged in sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl

Anthony C. Lebrecht Jr.

MALTA — A Halfmoon man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

Police said Anthony C. Lebrecht. Jr, 34, subjected the girl to sexual contact. The incident took place in Malta on Nov. 14.

Lebrecht was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse. He was sent back to the Schenectady County Jail, where he is being held on similar charges. Lebrecht is scheduled to appear in Malta Town Court at a later date.

The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau assisted in the investigation.

