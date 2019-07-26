BALLSTON SPA — A Halfmoon man was arrested Thursday for alleging distributing large quantities of cocaine through Saratoga County.
Authorities obtained a warrant to search the home of Eric D. Wald, 41, of 33 Pine Ridge 1, where they found cocaine, marijuana and the hallucinogen stimulant MDMA, as well as packaging materials and scales, according to news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.
Wald was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail, or $60,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.