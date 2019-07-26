{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Halfmoon man was arrested Thursday for alleging distributing large quantities of cocaine through Saratoga County.

Authorities obtained a warrant to search the home of Eric D. Wald, 41, of 33 Pine Ridge 1, where they found cocaine, marijuana and the hallucinogen stimulant MDMA, as well as packaging materials and scales, according to news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Wald was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail, or $60,000 bond.

