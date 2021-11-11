 Skip to main content
Hadley woman charged with child pornography

HADLEY — A Hadley woman was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into accusations of creating and promoting child pornography.

Katie M. Horn, 26, of Hadley, was arrested and charged with two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, two counts of use of a child in a sexual performance and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, Horn utilized two children under the age of 5 to create child pornography.

The photos were found on an electronic device by a family member of one of the children involved, police said. 

The children were not related to Horn, but they were known to her, police said.  

Horn was arraigned and held in lieu of bail. She is scheduled to return to Hadley Town Court at a later date. 

