Hadley woman charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A 29-year-old Hadley woman has been arrested for allegedly participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

In a complaint filed on Oct. 21, the documents state that Katelyn Bartow was first identified via TikTok videos the FBI was made aware of on Jan. 25, 2021.

The videos, posted from Bartow's account, show people inside the Capitol picking up knocked-over trash cans after it was stormed, and one contains text over the video stating, "and yes, this was moments after the storming of the Capitol,” according to the complaint.

Bartow's account also showed videos outside of the Capitol, on the steps and near the Washington Monument prior to the crowd rushing inside.

She also responded to the comment "Still stormed the Capitol ..." with "Sure did."

The complaint says it was also discovered that Bartow posted on her personal Facebook account on Jan. 5, 2021, that she was looking for a place in Washington to keep her horses for the night.

The court documents state she was identified in security video footage after photos from her driver's license and social media accounts were compared to stills from Jan. 6.

She was first interviewed on Feb. 1, 2021 by FBI agents and admitted to traveling to Washington on Jan. 5, 2021, and being the person who recorded the videos seen on TikTok. Bartow also admitted at that time that her brother, Travis Bartow, 31, was also in attendance.

According to the documents, in her February interview she explained she only entered the Capitol's entrance and visitors center area before leaving.

"(Bartow) advised that she was with a small group during her time in Washington, D.C., and although she was willing to discuss her actions on Jan. 6, 2021, she preferred not to discuss the actions of anyone else from that day," the documents state.

She has previously been in the news as a Christian missionary who "survived riots in Haiti" while helping with Hurricane Matthew relief in 2017. Bartow also has a profile on Backstage, an acting and modeling casting website, which lists acting and Shakespearean training from SUNY Adirondack. The profile includes firearms training as one of her skills.

"I regularly 'act in real life' and thrive on the tension of being discovered a fraud. Since no one has called my bluff for several years now, I have decided to pursue an acting career in earnest," her biography on the website states.

Her brother Travis was identified, according to the documents, by a warrant that was obtained by the FBI for the location records for the phone number registered to Travis Bartow.

" ... around the time of the incident, telephone number ending in x9026, which is associated with Travis Bartow, was identified as having utilized a cell site consistent with providing service to a geographic area that included the interior of the United States Capitol building," the documents state.

The complaint against the siblings also claims Katelyn's original story of only going into the entrance area before leaving were proven false by security camera footage inside the building.

"The footage appears to show a white female wearing the same black cowboy hat, and blue jacket, as depicted in the above-mentioned image posted to Katelyn Bartow’s Facebook account, entering the Senate Wing door on the Northwest side of the Capitol building at approximately 2:24 p.m. She was joined by Travis Bartow who was wearing a green jacket and blue jeans. Upon entering the building, Katelyn and Travis Bartow walk, with the crowd, down a hallway, which leads to the Crypt area," the court document describes.

Bartow was arrested on Thursday. According to the Times Union of Albany, Bartow pleaded not guilty to federal misdemeanor charges alleging she unlawfully entered and remained in a restricted area of Capitol and engaged in disorderly conduct during the riots that are now the subject of congressional hearings.