HADLEY — A Hadley sex offender was arrested after police said he failed to report his address.

On March 27, Warren County Sheriff's officers arrested Michael A. McCleary, 35, on an arrest warrant out of Saratoga County.

McCleary was charged with felony failure to register a change of address as a sex offender and according to police, this is his second offense of the same kind.

He was arraigned in Malta Town Court and taken to Saratoga County Jail.

McCleary is a Level 2 sex offender, which is classified as being at a moderate risk to reoffend, according to the New York state sex offender database. He was convicted in 2008 of a felony count of second-degree criminal sex act for having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation.