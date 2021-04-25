Hadley man sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing wife

HADLEY — A Hadley man was sentenced on Friday to 7 years in prison for stabbing his wife last June.

Gary L. Carvajal, 67, was arrested on June 7 after police said he stabbed his wife in the back with a knife in their home at 18 Grove Court. She was transported to Saratoga Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Carvajal had been indicted on felony charges of attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also faced a first-degree criminal contempt charge for allegedly trying to contact his wife.

Carvajal had initially turned down a plea deal back in September for a 7-year prison sentence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His attorney, Mark Sacco, in December had requested a pre-plea investigation to assess his client’s mental and physical health.

After that assessment was completed, Carvajal accepted the deal. He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on March 4 to felony second-degree assault.

Sacco said previously that his client will receive medical care and rehabilitation in prison for unspecified medical issues.

Carvajal appeared to be very frail during his plea hearing.

Carvajal will have to serve a term of post-release supervision following his sentence. He is also to refrain from contacting the victim.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.