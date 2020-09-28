Hadley man rejects plea offer in stabbing case

HADLEY — The Hadley man accused of stabbing his wife in June has rejected a plea offer of 7 years in prison.

Gary Carvajal, 66, allegedly stabbed his wife once in the back with a knife in their home at 18 Grove Court. She was transported to Saratoga Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Carvajal appeared virtually in Saratoga County Court on Monday for a brief hearing. Assistant District Attorney Victoria Ruglis said that an offer for Carvajal to plead guilty to second-degree assault was extended before he was indicted on felony charges of attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also faces a first-degree criminal contempt charge for allegedly trying to contact his wife.

That offer was rejected at the time. Ruglis said it remains on the table as Carvajal’s lawyer, Mark Sacco, works to obtain assessments of his client’s mental health. Ruglis said prosecutors are ready for trial.

Sacco confirmed that Ruglis’ account of where the case stands is accurate.

The matter has been postponed for 30 days to complete those mental health assessments.

Murphy set a new deadline of Oct. 28 for Carvajal to accept or reject the plea offer.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said previously that this case is an example of an increase in domestic violence because of the coronavirus pandemic.

