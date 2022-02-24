Hadley man faces 25 years in prison for kidnapping

BALLSTON SPA — A Hadley man faces up to 25 years in prison for assaulting a woman and holding her against her will in November 2020.

After a six-week trial in Saratoga County Court, a jury on Thursday found Michael R. Zakrzewski, 44, of South Shore Road, guilty of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree strangulation, three counts of aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt — all felonies.

Zakrzewski was also convicted on misdemeanors of second-degree criminal contempt, third-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and witness tampering.

Zakrzewski was arrested after an incident in the town of Day on Nov. 30, 2020, when prosecutors say he strangled and assaulted the victim when she attempted to leave his residence. The victim was able to escape to a neighbor’s house and call police, according to a news release from Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen.

Because the woman felt safe that police were on their way, she went back to the residence to retrieve her belongings. At that point, Zakrzewski forced the victim into the back of his car, took her to a remote wooded area and held her overnight to avoid the police.

In addition, Heggen said in the news release that Zakrzewski called the victim 100 times after his arrest, begging her not to testify against him, tell police she did not remember what happened or to recant her story.

Zakrzewski will be sentenced on May 2 at 1:30 p.m. Judge James Murphy will take into consideration the fact that the defendant has three prior felony convictions and a history of domestic violence with at least three other women.

