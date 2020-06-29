Hadley man charged with felony for alleged threats to kill police officers

HADLEY — A Hadley man already facing charges for allegedly firing a gun at two occupied residences in Day was arrested again last week on a charge of making a terroristic threat.

State Police said Alex Shippee, 28, threatened to shoot at police responding to a noise complaint at his residence on June 23. Shippee turned himself in at the State Police Wilton station on Friday.

He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released pending trial.

Police did not say what the specific noise complaint was about, but there have been a lot of calls in that area of town.

Shippee was arrested earlier this month on two counts of first-degree reckless endangering for allegedly firing gunshots in the direction of two separate residences in Day, which had numerous people sleeping inside.

Also charged in that May 11 incident was Kenneth Burdick, 46, also of Hadley, and 46-year-old Warrensburg resident Kyle D. Baker.