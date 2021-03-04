Hadley man admits to stabbing wife, expected to get 7 years in prison

HADLEY — The Hadley man accused of stabbing his wife last June admitted to the crime on Thursday and is expected to receive a sentence of 7 years in prison.

Gary Carvajal, 67, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to second-degree assault.

He was arrested on June 7 after police said he stabbed his wife in the back with a knife in their home at 18 Grove Court. She was transported to Saratoga Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Carvajal had been indicted on felony charges of attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also faced a first-degree criminal contempt charge for allegedly trying to contact his wife.

Assistant District Attorney Victoria Ruglis had offered a plea agreement. Carvajal had not accepted the deal back in September. His attorney, Mark Sacco, in December had requested a pre-plea investigation to assess his client's mental and physical health.

Carvajal had a full beard and longer hair than when he was arrested last year. He appeared to be very frail.

Sacco said his client will receive medical care and rehabilitation in prison for unspecified medical issues.