Hadley man accused of stabbing wife pleads not guilty

BALLSTON SPA — A Hadley man pleaded not guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to stabbing his wife in June.

Gary Carvajal allegedly stabbed his wife once in the back with a knife at their home at 18 Grove Court. The woman was transported to Saratoga Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Carvajal has been indicted on felony charges of attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He also faces a first-degree criminal contempt charge for allegedly trying to contact his wife.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said that the COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on domestic violence incidents.

“I think that has contributed to both the increase in number, as well as the increase in significant injuries that we’ve seen. This case is an example of that,” she said.

Heggen declined to comment further about the case.

Carvajal is being represented by defense attorney Mark Sacco, who did not return a message seeking comment.

Carvajal is due back in court on Sept. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

