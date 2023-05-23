QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury couple was arrested by state police for gun-related charges on Monday, police said.

Lyisha L. Sambola, 36, was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Mana Sambola, 40, was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

In a news release from police on Monday, it said they received information that two Queensbury residents unlawfully possessed a firearm.

With the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation discovered the couple was in possession of multiple firearms within their home, police said.

Lyisha Sambola was not permitted to possess one of the firearms and Mana Sambola cannot legally possess any firearms due to a previous felony conviction.

Both were arrested at their home and transported to the state police station in Queensbury for processing.

Lyisha Sambola was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Queensbury Town Court on June 5 and released. Mana Sambola was arraigned at the Queensbury Town Court and sent to the Warren County Jail without bail.