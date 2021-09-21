Greenwich woman facing larceny charges

GREENWICH — A Greenwich woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in property back in March.
Melissa J. Colby, 44, was arrested following an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office into the larceny of tools from a residence along Route 49 on March 1, according to a news release.
She was charged with felony grand larceny.
Colby was arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment and released, pending a future hearing in the Town of Greenwich Court.
