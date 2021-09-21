 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greenwich woman facing larceny charges
0 comments

Greenwich woman facing larceny charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH — A Greenwich woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in property back in March.

Melissa J. Colby

Colby 

Melissa J. Colby, 44, was arrested following an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office into the larceny of tools from a residence along Route 49 on March 1, according to a news release. 

She was charged with felony grand larceny.

Colby was arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment and released, pending a future hearing in the Town of Greenwich Court. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gross! An up-close look at the secret world of banana slugs

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News