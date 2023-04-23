QUEENSBURY — A 52-year-old Greenwich woman was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated early Sunday morning following a traffic stop, police said.

Following an investigation, Tammy A. Fuda, of Greenwich was found to be the operator of vehicle while intoxicated, and she was subsequently arrested, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The stop took place after deputies responded to Quaker Road in the Town of Queensbury for a report of a vehicle failing to maintain its lane and operating in the opposite lane of travel at around midnights, the news release said. A Warren County Sheriff’s Officer spotted the vehicle, and it was stopped after it was observed committing several traffic violations.

Fuda was found to have a 0.17% blood alcohol content, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%. She was issued numerous traffic tickets and is set to appear in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.