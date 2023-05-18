A Greenwich man was sentenced recently to 8 years in prison for possessing illegal guns.

Andrew J. Fisk, 29, was one of three men arrested in August after state police seized two fully automatic machine guns, and more than 40 high-capacity rifle and pistol magazines at a residence in Easton where the three men were staying.

Fisk and 68-year-old John Petteys Sr. and 28-year-old John Petteys Jr. were accused of manufacturing various firearm parts, including kits that would convert firearms into fully automatic weapons.

All three were indicted in December on 29 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, nine counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of third-degree criminal sale of a weapon.

Fish pleaded guilty in Washington County to a felony count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and was sentenced on April 21.