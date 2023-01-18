Greenwich man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to lure 10-year-old girl

GREENWICH — A Greenwich man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to lure a 10-year-old girl into his home.

Lloyd S. Hall Sr. was arrested last May by the Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department after police said he wrote the girl, who was 10 at the time, a love note and handed her the note when she was waiting at the bus stop.

The note said he thought she was pretty and he wanted to talk to her. He provided his cellphone number and told her to text him and meet up with him at a nearby baseball field, according to court documents.

The girl’s parents alerted authorities and Cambridge-Greenwich Police were waiting for him at the baseball field when he arrived.

Hall had pleaded guilty in Washington Court to felony counts of attempted kidnapping and first-degree attempted sexual abuse as well as a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

He received 10 years in prison and 5 years of post-release supervision on the attempted kidnapping charge and 4 years in prison and 10 years post-release supervision on the attempted sex abuse charge. He also received one year on the misdemeanor charge. All sentences are to run concurrently.

Also assisting on the case were New York State Police investigators and assistant district attorneys Brandon Rathbun and Kim Sullivan, as well as Senior Crime Victim Specialist Robin MacNeil.