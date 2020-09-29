Greenwich man sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for failure to register as sex offender

FORT EDWARD — A Greenwich man was sentenced recently to 1 to 3 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender after being paroled from prison.
James M. Squires, 30, had pleaded guilty in March to failing to notify police or state officials about an address change.
He is a Level 2 sex offender, because he was convicted of first-degree rape in February 2010 for the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in that case but was released early. He was arrested in the spring of 2019 for not registering.
