Greenwich man sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for failure to register as sex offender
FORT EDWARD — A Greenwich man was sentenced recently to 1 to 3 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender after being paroled from prison.

James M. Squires, 30, had pleaded guilty in March to failing to notify police or state officials about an address change.

He is a Level 2 sex offender, because he was convicted of first-degree rape in February 2010 for the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in that case but was released early. He was arrested in the spring of 2019 for not registering.

James Squires

Squires
