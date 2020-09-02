Greenwich man faces felony charge after police say he tried to throw away drugs

WHITE CREEK — A Greenwich man faces a felony charge for allegedly trying to throw away a piece of paper folded around cocaine while being interviewed by police.

While patrolling Route 22 in White Creek at about 6 p.m., troopers located a vehicle off the shoulder of the roadway with a flat tire and damage. The driver, 66-year-old Michael T. Alexander, told police he had been trying to avoid something in the road and thought he may have hit a sign.

While speaking with Alexander, the trooper observed signs indicative of impairment. Alexander allegedly failed standardized field sobriety tests.

The trooper also spotted Alexander drop a small folded piece of paper from his wallet, then pick it up off the ground and throw it into tall grass off the side of the road. When asked about the contents of the paper, Alexander denied knowing anything about it, police said.

The trooper found the paper. A substance suspected to be cocaine was found inside, according to police.

Alexander was taken to the State Police Greenwich barracks, where a drug recognition expert evaluated him and obtained a sample of his blood.