 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greenwich man expected to receive up to 4 years in prison for violating protection order
0 comments

Greenwich man expected to receive up to 4 years in prison for violating protection order

{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Greenwich man is expected to receive a sentence of 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison after admitting to violating an order of protection.

Bryan A. Montpelier, 35, pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 in Washington County Court to felony first-degree criminal contempt.

Montpelier was arrested on Nov. 18 after state police and the Washington County Probation Department visited his home. A person who had an order of protection against Montpelier was in the residence, according to police.

Authorities said he also had a .22-caliber rifle that he could not legally possess because of a previous criminal conviction.

Montpelier was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He pleaded guilty to criminal contempt in satisfaction of the charges.

Montpelier will be sentenced on Jan. 8.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News