Greenwich man expected to receive up to 4 years in prison for violating protection order

FORT EDWARD — A Greenwich man is expected to receive a sentence of 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison after admitting to violating an order of protection.

Bryan A. Montpelier, 35, pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 in Washington County Court to felony first-degree criminal contempt.

Montpelier was arrested on Nov. 18 after state police and the Washington County Probation Department visited his home. A person who had an order of protection against Montpelier was in the residence, according to police.

Authorities said he also had a .22-caliber rifle that he could not legally possess because of a previous criminal conviction.

Montpelier was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He pleaded guilty to criminal contempt in satisfaction of the charges.

Montpelier will be sentenced on Jan. 8.

