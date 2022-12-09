Greenwich man convicted of attempted kidnapping of 10-year-old girl

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office on Friday announced the conviction of a Greenwich man accused of trying to lure a young girl into his home.

Lloyd S. Hall Sr., 59, was arrested in May after Cambridge-Greenwich Police said he attempted to lure a young girl from a bus stop into his apartment.

Hall was convicted of attempted kidnapping, first-degree attempted sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. He could be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison on Jan. 6.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said in a statement the girl and her parents prevented a tragedy.

“What could have been a certain tragedy was thwarted by the brave acts of the young girl, the attentive parents and quick action of law enforcement,” the statement said.

According to police, Hall wrote the girl, who was 10 at the time, a love note and handed her the note when she was waiting at the bus stop.

The note said he thought she was pretty and wanted to talk to her. He provided his cellphone number and told her to text him and meet up with him at the Greenwich baseball field, court documents showed.

When he arrived at the field, Cambridge-Greenwich Police were waiting for him. At the time, he told police that he thought the girl was 16.

The district attorney thanked the Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department, New York State Police investigators and assistant district attorneys Brandon Rathbun and Kim Sullivan, as well as Senior Crime Victim Specialist Robin MacNeil for their efforts during the trial.