Greenwich man charged with third DWI in 10 years

EASTON — A Greenwich man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving drunk for the third time in 10 years.

State police stopped Earl. T. Walsh, 28, in Easton just before 9:30 p.m. The trooper smelled alcohol and saw signs that Walsh was impaired. He failed standard field sobriety tests, police said.

A breath test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.29% — more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 for intoxication.

Walsh has two previous DWI convictions within the last 10 years. He was charged with felony counts of DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%.

Walsh was released and is due in Easton Town Court on Oct. 13.

