 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greenwich man charged with third DWI in 10 years
0 comments

Greenwich man charged with third DWI in 10 years

{{featured_button_text}}

EASTON — A Greenwich man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving drunk for the third time in 10 years.

State police stopped Earl. T. Walsh, 28, in Easton just before 9:30 p.m. The trooper smelled alcohol and saw signs that Walsh was impaired. He failed standard field sobriety tests, police said.

A breath test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.29% — more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 for intoxication.

Walsh has two previous DWI convictions within the last 10 years. He was charged with felony counts of DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%.

Walsh was released and is due in Easton Town Court on Oct. 13.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Teachers union prez asks: 'Help us get to normal'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News