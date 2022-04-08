Greenwich man charged with aggravated DWI

EASTON — A 39-year-old Greenwich man was arrested on Sunday after police said they found him impaired and asleep in a truck in the middle of a road.

Casey J. Lebarron was charged with two felonies, aggravated DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation. He was also charged with a misdemeanors of DWI and endangering the welfare of a child, as well as multiple traffic violations, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

After receiving a call, Washington County sheriff's officers arrived at Mountain Road in Easton and found Lebarron asleep in the driver's seat of his green Chevrolet Silverado in the middle of the road. The truck was running and the lights were on, police said.

A child was asleep in the car, police said.

While attempting to speak with the man, police could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage and had reason to believe he was impaired, police said.

After conducting a field sobriety test, Lebarron was arrested for driving while intoxicated. The child was handed over to a relative, police said.

While at the police station, Lebarron refused a breathalyzer test, according to the news release.

He was released and is due in Easton Town Court at a later date.

Deputy Jeff Peterman and Sgt. Matt Jackson responded to the scene.