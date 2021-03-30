 Skip to main content
Greenwich man asks police to get wallet out of bag; troopers find drugs inside

Greenwich man asks police to get wallet out of bag; troopers find drugs inside

GREENWICH — A Jackson man under arrest for allegedly damaging property was also hit with a drug charge, after police said he asked them to retrieve his wallet from a bag and they found methamphetamine too.

State police responded to a Greenwich residence early Friday morning after the homeowner reported that 27-year-old Christopher King was in the home damaging their property. When police arrived, they saw several broken cleaning devices in a pile on the front lawn, according to a news release.

King was arrested and requested that officers retrieve his cell phone and wallet. Troopers found the his phone and then removed his wallet from a canvas bag, where he had told them it was stored.

They also found in the bag 15 grams of pills containing methamphetamine and a small quantity of marijuana, police said.

King was charged felony counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal mischief.

King was transported to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

