Greenwich man accused of custodial interference; child returned unharmed

EASTON — A Greenwich man was arrested on a charge of first-degree custodial interference on Friday.

State police at about 8:52 a.m. arrested John M. Ingraham, 44, after responding to a home for a report of a missing child, police said.

The investigation determined Ingraham took the child who was under the age of 16 without the permission or consent of the guardian, police said. It was also determined Ingraham intended to leave the state with the child.

The child was found in Ingraham's custody at the Warners Service Area on the Thruway approximately three hours after being reported missing. The minor is known to Ingraham was uninjured and returned without incident.

Ingraham was transported to the state police station in Greenwich for processing. He was arraigned Saturday at the Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Washington County Jail without bail.

Additional charges are anticipated.